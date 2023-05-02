Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state has emerged as the most preferred industrial destination in the country and is witnessing comprehensive development in every sphere.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating a plant of JSW Steel Coating Products Ltd, the Chief Minister said the plant has been constructed at a cost of Rs 247 crore and will provide employment to 600 youth.

He said this is a zero-liquid discharge plant which will neither pollute water nor air.

The Chief Minister said due to the industrial-friendly policy of the government, Punjab has emerged as the most favourable investment destination across the country.

He said a strong association between the state government and industrialists has made Punjab an industrial hub in the country.

Mann said merely within one year of assuming responsibility as Chief Minister, his first and foremost task was to get first-hand knowledge of the problems, of the complexities faced by the people.

The Chief Minister said his government’s vision and ambition is to keep pace with changing expectations and new challenges.

He said they have chosen a path to make the future of the country bright by accelerating economic growth in the state.

Mann said he has seen that the aspiring young generation of Punjab wants to do something big in life.

The Chief Minister said the new Industrial and Business Development Policy 2022 aims to attract huge investment and generate maximum employment in the coming five years.

