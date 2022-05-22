Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led more than 15,000 cyclists in a drug awareness rally here.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the rally, the Chief Minister said Sangrur is the land of revolutionaries and today the people of Sangrur have once again gathered for a noble cause.

He said the aim of this rally was to create awareness against drug menace and wean away youth, who fell prey to drugs.

Saying an idle brain is a devil’s workshop, Mann said with more employment opportunities, there will be no space for drugs in society.

“Our social bonding is so strong that any seed could germinate on the land of Punjab but seed of hatred will not germinate here at any cost. And if our health and mind will be fit, then we will together put the state on high growth trajectory,” the Chief Minister said.

He said in the coming days, more such awareness initiatives will be embarked on the larger level to promote physical and mental health, besides weaning away youth from menace of drugs by creating awareness.

Mann said his government is working on multiple plans to eradicate drugs from society, adding more rehabilitation centres and clinics will be opened for the better treatment of drug affected patients.

Before the commencement of the rally, Punjabi folk singer Harjit Harman enthralled the audience.

