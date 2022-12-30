INDIA

Punjab CM mourns demise of PM Modi’s mother

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said the death of Hiraben Modi is a huge loss for the entire nation.

He described her as a pious soul committed to the basic human values.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, Mann prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Hiraben Modi, 100, died on Friday morning at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for a heart problem.

20221230-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drugs recovered from local dealers in Gujarat

    Home Secy urged to form committee after 3 acquitted in Chhawla...

    Mamata Banerjee blames ‘outsiders’ for spread of viruS

    Gangsters in UP jails to attend hearings through video conferencing