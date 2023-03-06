INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab CM participates in Hola Mohalla festivity

NewsWire
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and participated in events to mark the starting of the traditional festival of Hola Mohalla.

The Chief Minister prayed to the almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

He also wished the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

Mann said it is a divine experience for him to participate in the starting of this festival which is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister said he was blessed to bow here at this holy city of Anandpur Sahib, which has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He further said this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in 1699 the 10th master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi.

Mann said this sacred land has always inspired the Punjabis to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

Meanwhile, interacting with officers, the Chief Minister said a huge participation of the people from different walks of life is witnessed on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib during the festival.

He said with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government is duty-bound to ensure world-class arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.

Mann said every year pilgrims celebrate this traditional festival with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion.

