INDIA

Punjab CM pays obeisance at Golden Temple

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple here, and prayed to the almighty for the peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

“I bowed my head in reverence to Guru Granth Sahib and prayed that my government’s every action should be aimed at making Punjab a frontrunner state in the county and well-being of its people,” he said after paying obeisance at sanctum sanctorum.

The Chief Minister said Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib have since long remained a source of both worldly and spiritual powers. He said not only the Sikhs but every Punjabi derive power from this land blessed by the great gurus.

Mann prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

The Chief Minister said the people of state have given such a whopping mandate to his government, so he had paid reverence at this divine place to seek blessings of the almighty to fulfil all aspirations of people.

He later had a detailed meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh.

During the deliberations, they discussed the social and religious issues being confronted by the state. Mann and the Jathedar also discussed issues pertaining to more involvement of the youth for putting the state on a high growth trajectory, a government statement said.

20220605-182336

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala: Cong to start Covid death count campaign, says govt list...

    Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from Wed night, face masks must

    India got 3L Remdesivir vials, over 6K O2 concentrators from abroad

    No lockdown, trains will continue to run: Railway Minister