Punjab CM pays tributes to Nelson Mandela

Chandigarh, July 18 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday paid tributes to South Africa’s first black President and freedom advocate Nelson Mandela on his birth anniversary.

“On this day, the world needs to come together to rededicate ourselves to the causes of equality, justice and freedom. I salute him for his sacrifice, vision and long-lasting impact on mankind,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013.

–IANS

