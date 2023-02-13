INDIA

Punjab CM review arrangements for Hola Mohalla celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming festival of Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Chairing a meeting here to finalise arrangements for the event, he noted that the festival is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

Mann said huge participation is witnessed on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival, and elaborate arrangements should be made to facilitate lakhs of devotees from across the state.

The Chief Minister said every year pilgrims celebrate this traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion. He said that elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities should be made for the pilgrims.

He said Sri Anandpur Sahib has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He said this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in year 1699 the tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi.

Mann said with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government is duty bound to ensure world-class arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.

20230213-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One lakh children to be trained in football, as Kerala gears...

    Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed for vehicular traffic

    Six held for scamming e-commerce website in UP

    K’taka court gives death penalty for sexually assault, murder of 1-yr-old...