Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming festival of Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Chairing a meeting here to finalise arrangements for the event, he noted that the festival is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

Mann said huge participation is witnessed on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival, and elaborate arrangements should be made to facilitate lakhs of devotees from across the state.

The Chief Minister said every year pilgrims celebrate this traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion. He said that elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities should be made for the pilgrims.

He said Sri Anandpur Sahib has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He said this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in year 1699 the tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi.

Mann said with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government is duty bound to ensure world-class arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.

20230213-165203