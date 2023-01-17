Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced scrapping of the Marlboro liquor manufacturing unit in Zira in Ferozepur district, in wake of protests, with immediate effect for preserving the environment of the state.

Announcing the scrapping of the project, he categorically said that no one, however, affluent he may be will not be allowed to take the environmental norms for granted. He said whoever will flout the stipulated norms framed by the government will be dealt with sternly.

Mann said the decision has been taken after due deliberations with environmental experts and legal luminaries.

The Chief Minister said keeping in view of the effects of this project on the environment and ecology of the state, this project has been shelved. Noting that the project could disturb the ecological balance of the area, he said keeping in view the repercussions of this project on the environment and human life, the government has decided to wind it up.

He reiterated the commitment of his government to check the environmental pollution for making Punjab clean, green, and pollution-free. He unequivocally said no one will be allowed to play havoc with the environmental conditions of the state.

