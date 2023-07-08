In a landmark initiative aimed at giving fillip to the industry in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday released WhatsApp number 8194891948 and email ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com for soliciting feedback from industrialists to provide business-friendly environment.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the government is the only one across the country which frame policies as per the advice of the stakeholders.

Citing examples, he said the government had sought views of people for implementing schemes of free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics and canal water to the masses. Mann said the result is in front of everyone as around 90 per cent people are getting zero bills, nearly 35 lakh people have availed free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics and after 40 years canal water has reached in villages at the tail end.

The Chief Minister said in order to put the state on a high growth trajectory of economic growth, the government has decided to give impetus to the industry in Punjab.

He said the motive is to emerge Punjab as a hub of industrial growth so that youth of the state can get maximum employment opportunities. Mann said along with bringing new projects of industry in the state, the government will also provide an industrial friendly atmosphere to the existing industrial units so that they can expand their operations in the state.

The Chief Minister exhorted the industrialists to give their views regarding promotion of the industry on the WhatsApp number and the email address. He said these suggestions will help the government framing policies for promoting industry.

Mann said the government is committed for making Punjab a frontrunner state in industrial growth.

2023070836054