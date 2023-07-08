INDIA

Punjab CM seeks feedback from industrialists to provide business-friendly environment

NewsWire
0
0

In a landmark initiative aimed at giving fillip to the industry in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday released WhatsApp number 8194891948 and email ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com for soliciting feedback from industrialists to provide business-friendly environment.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the government is the only one across the country which frame policies as per the advice of the stakeholders.

Citing examples, he said the government had sought views of people for implementing schemes of free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics and canal water to the masses. Mann said the result is in front of everyone as around 90 per cent people are getting zero bills, nearly 35 lakh people have availed free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics and after 40 years canal water has reached in villages at the tail end.

The Chief Minister said in order to put the state on a high growth trajectory of economic growth, the government has decided to give impetus to the industry in Punjab.

He said the motive is to emerge Punjab as a hub of industrial growth so that youth of the state can get maximum employment opportunities. Mann said along with bringing new projects of industry in the state, the government will also provide an industrial friendly atmosphere to the existing industrial units so that they can expand their operations in the state.

The Chief Minister exhorted the industrialists to give their views regarding promotion of the industry on the WhatsApp number and the email address. He said these suggestions will help the government framing policies for promoting industry.

Mann said the government is committed for making Punjab a frontrunner state in industrial growth.

2023070836054

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal panchayat polls: CVoter Opinion Poll indicates major discomfort for Trinamool

    SSC exams in Hindi, English discriminatory: says JD-S

    Odisha CM launches 3 iron ore mines of OMC

    Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G...