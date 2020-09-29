Punjab CM seeks inputs on protecting farmer interests

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought inputs and suggestions from legal experts, including legal representatives of the farmer unions, on the next course of action for protecting the interests of the farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws.

He has directed Advocate General Atul Nanda to collate and consider all such suggestions, which may be received on a specially created email id – agri.law@punjab.gov.in.

The directives were issued by the Chief Minister during a high-level meeting with top government officials to deliberate on all aspects of the issues arising out of the three Central acts on agriculture, which were recently passed by Parliament and notified after the President’s assent.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, during the course of the meeting, all suggestions given by leaders of various farmers’ unions earlier in the day, were discussed.

The meeting also mulled the legal options available before the state.

–IANS

vg/vd