INDIATOP NEWS

Punjab CM seeks support from Canada for arresting gangsters

NewsWire
0
5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from Canada for arresting the gangsters operating from its soil.

The Chief Minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay, who called on the former at his residence here.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming up of gangs and gangsters in both the countries.

Mann informed the High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing hard earned peace of state. He said these gangsters create law and order problem on one hand and derail the progress of the state on other hand.

Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operation between Canada and Punjab, said it is the only way which can free both these lands from gangsters.

He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab Police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations, adding if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with Punjab Police then these gangs can be weeded out easily.

The Chief Minister asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie up between Punjab and Canada police so that gangsters can be put behind the bars.

He said this is need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing serious threat to life, economy and society in both Canada and Punjab.

Mann expressed hope that Canada and Punjab will script a new success story with this robust cooperation.

20220610-181404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intense rivalry between AIADMK factions rocking the party

    Domestic help involved in murder of elderly Srinagar woman arrested

    Will send MoS Ajay Misra to jail even if it takes...

    Birbhum violence: CBI begins probe after HC order