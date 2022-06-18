Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday condemned the barbaric and gruesome attack at a gurdwara in Kabul by terrorists.

“This is an inhuman act and I urge the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in Kabul,” he said in a statement here.

The Chief Minister said the attack on Sikhs in Karte Parwan Gurdwara is a shameful and cowardly act of the terrorists who have targeted innocent Sikhs in the holy shrine.

He said the government must raise this issue with the Afghanistan government and ensure that no harm is caused to Sikhs residing there.

The Chief Minister said a decisive and swift action needs to be taken by the Prime Minister in this hour of crisis. He lamented that it is very unfortunate that the terrorists had not even spared religious shrines from such brutal activities.

