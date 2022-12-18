INDIA

Punjab CM to showcase investment opportunities in Chennai, Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

In order to further propel industrial growth in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday started his tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo the industrial giants for investment.

The Chief Minister reached Chennai where he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies on Monday to rope in investments and strategic tie ups in key sectors.

Likewise, Mann will be having interactive meeting with captains of industry at Hyderabad on Tuesday. This crucial two-day visit of the Chief Minister is likely to benefit the state in roping in huge investments, technical knowhow, and expertise from big companies.

The Chief Minister will be extending invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit being organised by the state government on February 23-24 in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Mann reiterated his commitment to emerge state as an industrial hub, adding the state government will leave no stone unturned for it. He said that every effort is being made to put state on the orbit of high growth trajectory of industrial development.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the tour to big industrial hubs of the country will further accelerate the industrial growth of state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

Mann said that he will personally showcase Punjab as land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that this tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to industrial growth of state.

20221218-232205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSUI launches helpline to assist people register for vaccination

    Feast for jumbos on elephant appreciation day!

    From mastering UP dialect to playing mother, Neha Joshi on her...

    Average daily Covid-19 cases come down to 200: Punjab Minister