INDIA

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meeting

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to skip the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday as a mark of protest, an official at the state secretariat here said on Friday.

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India’.

Also the AAP government in the state may not send ministers, an official told IANS.

Earlier, Mann decided to participate at the meeting and to raise issues like refusal to grant the Rural Development Fund by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and refusal to give part of Rs 2,500 per acre monetary incentive to farmers for not burning crop stubble.

20230526-102005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCI Classic Billiards: Pankaj Advan rolls past Gilchrist; Gujarat’s Shah, Haria...

    Myntra onboards record 1.2 mn new users during its Big Fashion...

    Mamata to visit Tripura on Feb 6-7 for poll rallies

    13 KL Oxygen plant set up at Kozhikode Medical College