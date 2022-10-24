INDIA

Punjab CM urges people to buy ‘diyas’ to help poor

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday greeted people on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, with an appeal to protect the environment through “green” and buy ‘diyas’ made earthen pots to help the village poor prosper.

The Chief Minister extended warm greetings to the people, especially the Sikhs, on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, to mark the release from prison of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 other princes with him, in 1619.

In an emotional appeal, Mann asked that this Diwali “We should use ‘diyas’ made by porters”. If products such as earthen lamps are used, it would help the poor prosper.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit also extended the greetings.

“May the Festival of Lights bring victory over evil, strengthen brotherhood and lead us in path towards building a clean, developed Aatmanirbhar India,” the Governor said.

