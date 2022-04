Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on his arrival to Sikh holy city Amritsar.

Welcoming the CJI with a bouquet, Mann said the people of Punjab in general and the entire state government are elated to welcome Chief Justice Ramana and his family during their visit to Punjab.

He also gave a replica of Sri Harmandir Sahib as a token of love from the state to the Chief Justice of India.

