Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday embarked on a series of engagements in Germany to promote Punjab as a preferred investment destination and woo global investers into the state during the first day of his tour in the country.

The Chief Minister was invited by CEO of Messe Munchen GmBH, Reinhard Pfeiffer, to attend DRINKTEC 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for the food industry.

During his one-on-one interactions with industry at the event, he extended a warm welcome to the global industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023.

During the event, Mann held deliberations with the key companies like Zepplin, Buehler, Pro Minent, Donaldson, Igus, Cipriani Harrison Valves, Pentair and others about various technology solutions pertinent for Punjab’s industry like oil seed processing machinery, industrial air filtration systems, purification technology, measurement of chemicals in water, tossing equipment for chemicals, conversion of biomass to energy, industrial water treatment and others.

During the parleys, the Chief Minister showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and asked the companies to invest in the state.

He said Punjab has long been known as the food bowl of India and the food processing sector has significantly contributed to the progress of the state. “The state Government stands ready to fully support global industry in setting up their operations in Punjab.”

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, the Chief Minister said companies will be immensely benefitted by investing in the state.

He said the complete communal harmony, peace and amity were mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.

Mann urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, the Chief Minister said the state government was always open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab.

He envisioned that this visit will give a major boost to the process of industrialisation in the state. Mann said that the day is not far away when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country.

Meanwhile, giving an affirmative response to the Chief Minister, the leading companies assured him massive investments in the state.

