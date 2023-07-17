Slamming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his delayed approach in announcing the relief package for the flood victims, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday asked him that whether he was waiting for the green signal from the Aam Aadmi Party senior leadership sitting in Delhi before announcing ex-gratia.

Congress leader Bajwa said it was quite evident now that the floods have wreaked havoc in 14 districts, severely damaging the farming sector and other occupations, including shopkeepers, small traders, and labourers.

A considerable number of families in the flood-affected areas have got their houses damaged irreparably. The Chief Minister had not announced a relief package so far.

“No ‘girdwari’ is required now to assess the damage. What is he waiting for? He must announce a generous relief package so that the people of Punjab could realise that they are being taken care of. Moreover, the taxpayers’ money should go to those who deserve it the most,” Bajwa said.

The Opposition leader said it was a natural calamity undoubtedly but it got worse due to the negligence of the AAP government. “Had the timely arrangements been made, the devastation of such a massive scale could have been prevented. CM Mann didn’t pay heed to the warnings of the meteorological department.”

Bajwa reiterated that the Chief Minister must announce a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the farmers. Those whose houses have got damaged must be provided at least Rs 5 lakh relief with immediate effect. Also Rs 50,000 should also be given to those, whose cattle had died in this natural calamity.

The ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured should be provided, he demanded.

2023071740775