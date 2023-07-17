INDIA

Punjab CM yet to announce ex-gratia for flood victims: Bajwa

NewsWire
0
0

Slamming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his delayed approach in announcing the relief package for the flood victims, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday asked him that whether he was waiting for the green signal from the Aam Aadmi Party senior leadership sitting in Delhi before announcing ex-gratia.

Congress leader Bajwa said it was quite evident now that the floods have wreaked havoc in 14 districts, severely damaging the farming sector and other occupations, including shopkeepers, small traders, and labourers.

A considerable number of families in the flood-affected areas have got their houses damaged irreparably. The Chief Minister had not announced a relief package so far.

“No ‘girdwari’ is required now to assess the damage. What is he waiting for? He must announce a generous relief package so that the people of Punjab could realise that they are being taken care of. Moreover, the taxpayers’ money should go to those who deserve it the most,” Bajwa said.

The Opposition leader said it was a natural calamity undoubtedly but it got worse due to the negligence of the AAP government. “Had the timely arrangements been made, the devastation of such a massive scale could have been prevented. CM Mann didn’t pay heed to the warnings of the meteorological department.”

Bajwa reiterated that the Chief Minister must announce a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the farmers. Those whose houses have got damaged must be provided at least Rs 5 lakh relief with immediate effect. Also Rs 50,000 should also be given to those, whose cattle had died in this natural calamity.

The ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured should be provided, he demanded.

2023071740775

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushi Sharma: Being observant helped me learn the tricks of trade

    12 J&K Police Service officers inducted into IPS

    Appointment of VC in TN medical university: TN govt tables bill...

    ‘It means you have not worked on yourself’: Anjum Chopra criticises...