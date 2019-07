Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Nagra on Monday announced his resignation as All India Congress Committee Secretary.

His decision comes as an expression of solidarity and collective responsibility with party chief Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

Nagra is in-charge of the party’s Delhi affairs.

Overall, the Congress won only 52 of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recent polls.

