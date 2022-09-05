INDIA

In continuation of its earlier order on the release of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song, a district court in Punjab’s Mansa on Monday extended its injunction against Bollywood music directors — Salim-Sulaiman, Spotify India LLP, and other co-defendants.

The court was seized of a suit for permanent injunction filed against Salim Sadruddin Moledina Merchant, Sulaiman Sadruddin Moledina Merchant (popularly known as Salim-Sulaiman) and their company Merchant Records Pvt. Ltd. along with Google India (YouTube) and certain other entities and digital platforms.

The suit has been filed by the parents of late Moosewala seeking a stay on the release of song titled as “Jaandi Vaar” written, composed and sung by the late singer.

On September 5 when the matter was taken up advocates appearing for the music directors and other online music and entertainment companies sought time to file reply.

It was urged by one of the defendants to refer the matter to mediation, however it was objected to by the advocates appearing for the plaintiff as none of the parties had filed a reply to the suit or the application seeking temporary injunction.

Thereafter, the court extended the injunction till the next date of hearing i.e. September 5 and fixed the matter for filing of replies and subsequent proceedings.

The parents of Moosewala were represented by a team from Karanjawala & Co. lead by partners Samarjit Pattnaik and Meghna Mishra along with their teams.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moosewala when he was driving in a jeep in Jawaharke village in Mansa, some 10 km away from his native village Moosa.

