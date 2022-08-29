ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Punjab court stays release of Moosewala’s song ‘Jaandi Vaar’

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Punjab on Monday restrained the release of the song “Jaandi Vaar” of late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, along with a direction for taking down all promotional content and advertisements with respect to the song on all media platforms.

The order came after arguments at length before the district court of Mansa on the plea of the parents of Moosewala, who were successful in securing an ex-parte ad-interim order against Salim Sadruddin Moledina Merchant and Sulaiman Sadruddin Moledina Merchant, popularly known as Salim-Sulaiman.

The parents of Moosewala were represented by senior advocate Amit Jhanji, briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co, lead by partners Samarjit Pattnaik and Meghna Mishra along with their teams.

The parents have instituted a suit for permanent injunction against Salim-Sulaiman and their company Merchant Records Pvt Ltd along with certain other entities and digital platforms.

The suit has been filed seeking restraint from the unauthorised proposed release of Moosewala’s song “Jaandi Vaar” on various social media and online platforms on account of copyright infringement as well as illegal and unauthorized use of late Moosewala’s name and image to generate publicity.

The release was announced by Salim-Sulaiman on their YouTube and Instagram accounts. They had further announced sale of merchandise as well as digital signature of Moosewala along with sale of NFT rights to the song for the public at large.

20220829-175605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shweta Tripathi excited to reunite with Shriya Pilgaonkar in ‘The Gone...

    Ayushmann: On poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts...

    Arjun Kanungo’s latest track ‘Rangrez’ is about boundless passion of unconditional...

    ‘Chura ke dil mera 2.0’ of film ‘Hungama 2’ to release...