INDIA

Punjab developing nature trail in foothills of Shivaliks

NewsWire
0
0

To promote nature-based activities in the foothills of Shivaliks, the Punjab government is developing a nature trail with provision of makeshift accommodations along the reservoir of Chohal dam on the suburbs of Hoshiarpur city, officials said on Saturday.

The ecotourism project with an outlay of Rs 4 crore would include a nature trail, adventure and water sports, apart from setting up five tented accommodations.

Also, the local rest house would be renovated.

Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday visited the spot to take stock of the upcoming Chohal nature awareness camp at Hoshiarpur, some 130 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

Ecotourism has the capability to play a leading role in bolstering the economy of the state as well as creating awareness of biodiversity conservation and environment, said Kataruchak.

The Minister the nature camp is the dream project of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It would prove to be a centre of attraction for the tourists.

The minister also visited the Thana dam.

Officials said the nature camp would be equipped with various activities for visitors comprising nature walk in the forest, boating, exposure to flora and fauna, besides rural lifestyle.

Special educational visits for school children would be organised to bring them closer to nature, an official added.

20220507-105805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Do not insult nation by dragging personal lives of former PMs’

    RBI cautions cooperative societies against use of word ‘Bank’ in their...

    Hope surges for Gond queen fort after rly station renamed after...

    Transporters’ strike in K’taka didn’t affect daily life