A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Tuesday by Punjab’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav constituted to unravel the conspiracy of the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa.

Tinu, an accused in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped from the custody of the state police’s Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) late on Saturday night.

The SIT comprises Inspector General of Police, Patiala range M.S. Chhina as Chairperson, while the members are AIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Opinderjit Singh, SSP, Mansa, Gaurav Toora and DSP, AGTF, Bikramjeet Singh Brar.

The Station House Officer of Mansa will offer assistance to the SIT, while, the SIT can also coopt any other officer from Bathinda and Patiala Ranges for assistance.

The DGP said that investigations into this case are going on at full pace and several police teams are on manhunt to nab the escapee.

Adopting a proactive approach, Punjab Police had immediately suspended and apprehended the errant CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh and first information report (FIR) was registered against him for dereliction in duty. The accused cop was also dismissed from the service under article 311.

The DGP said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into this case and all persons against whom evidence comes on record will be arrested and a police report against them will be submitted in the concerned court of trial.

Meanwhile, the SIT has been directed to conclude the investigation in an expeditious manner.

