To ensure better synergy between both the forces, a coordination meeting between Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police was held under the joint chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and DGP Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan, here on Friday.

ADGP (Law and Order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, Manisha Chaudhary, and SSP, SAS Nagar, Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held to formulate a strategy and action plans against gangsters and criminals who have been operating in these states.

Stressing on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both the forces, DGP Yadav proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss the activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region.

He also laid emphasis on the real-time sharing of information by the use of the latest technology to share updates pertaining to maintaining law and order in the region.

He also directed the SSP of Mohali to hold regular meetings with the SSP of Chandigarh and the DCP of Panchkula to discuss the crime trends and law and order situation in the tricity.

DGP Yadav said Punjab Police is committed to ensuring better synergy between both the forces to make Punjab a crime-free state.

