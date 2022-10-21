INDIA

Punjab DGP pays tributes to policemen

The 63rd state-level Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters here on Friday to pay tributes to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab Police is an exceptional force which served the country both in times of peace and disturbance.

He said 1,792 police officers had sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism during the period from September 1981 to August 1992.

The total 1,792 martyred police officers include 1,604 officers and constables, while the remaining 188 were from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

A commemoration parade was held at the Police Martyr’s memorial constructed inside the PAP campus. After giving a general salute to the DGP, the names of all 261 police martyrs of this year were read out by Commandant 80th Battalion.

A two-minute silence was observed, and later, senior officials laid wreaths at the martyr’s memorial.

DGP Yadav, speaking on the occasion, assured fulsome support and cooperation from the state government and Punjab Police to the families of martyrs.

“We will not let the sacrifices of our heroes go in vain. I assure you that the Punjab Police will continue to serve with full dedication and bravery to ensure peace and harmony in the border state,” he said.

Post the event, the DGP met the families of martyrs and listened to them sympathetically.

