To make Punjab free from gangsters and drugs, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday chaired a state-level review meeting, directing all officers to do professional policing and take strict action against lawbreakers.

Addressing all eight range IGs/DIGs and other officials, the DGP reviewed the ground-level action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Special DGP (Internal Security) R.N. Dhoke, Special DGP (Community Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla were among the senior officers who attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of work has been done against gangsters and drugs in recent months, he stressed the need to further intensify the vigil against the anti-social elements.

DGP Yadav also ordered all senior officers from headquarters to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides ensuring the basic policing at the ground level with a citizen-friendly approach.

He also directed them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total police force posted in the districts is deployed in the police stations to increase the manpower.

20230225-183005