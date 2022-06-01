INDIA

To further expedite the investigations in the famed singer Sidhu Moosewala killing, Punjab Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra on Wednesday strengthened and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

Now, the six-member SIT will have a new Chairman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh and two new members — AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora.

While, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are existing three members.

In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert or officer, with approval of the DGP, the order further reads.

As per the information, Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday along with two persons — Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the FIR dated May 29 under Sections 302, 307, 341, 148, 149 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered at Police Station City 1 Mansa.

