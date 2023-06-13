For the second time, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was grilled at the Punjab Vigilance Office in Mohali on Tuesday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Channi had denied any wrongdoing and said the vigilance probe was a “political vendetta”.

The bureau, which earlier questioned Channi in April, is investigating the assets of Channi, his family members and aides, sources said.

It has prepared a report about his assets that is being compared with the details of assets furnished by the Congress leader. In March, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former Chief Minister.

