The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said following investigations of an enquiry a case under the Prevention of the Corruption Act has been registered against Dharamsot.

Giving details, he said from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2,37,12,596 while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888, which was 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

He said the former minister would be produced before the competent court in Mohali on Tuesday.

20230206-214805