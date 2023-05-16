The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, the former MLA from Faridkot, for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

A spokesperson for the bureau said a corruption case has been registered him along with Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh.

He said to assess all moveable and immovable assets of Dhillon, a check period has been fixed for five years from April 1, 2017. During the probe, it was found that he had created wealth more than all his income and purchased properties in the names of other persons in Mumara village in Sadik tehsil in Faridkot district.

It was also found that he had made expenditures of about 245 per cent than his known sources of income, he added.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them. The former MLA will be produced in a court on Wednesday.

20230516-193203