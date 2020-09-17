Punjab exempts Radha Soami sect from building construction fees

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved waiver of fee for change of land use (CLU) and several other charges for ‘satsang bhawans’ establishment by religious sect Radha Soami Satsang Beas in the state.

Apart from the CLU, the other charges to be waived include external development charges, permission fee, social infrastructure fund and building scrutiny fee.

This decision has been taken in view of the immense contribution of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in disseminating the universal teachings of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood as propagated by the great Saints through its satsangs and publications, besides motivating people to stay away from drugs and other bad habits.

According to a spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Cabinet acceded to the proposal put forth by the Housing and Urban Development Department for exemption of the charges, with a financial implication of Rs 12.18 crore as per the list submitted by the Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The state government has already exempted the charges for educational, health, religious and social institutions set up by the SGPC, Durgiana Mandir, Amritsar and Devi Talab Mandir, Jalandhar, vide its notification dated May 10, 2012.

–IANS

vg/sdr/bg