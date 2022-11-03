SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Punjab FC announce their squad for I-League 2022-23 campaign

RoundGlass Punjab FC on Thursday announced their squad for the I-League 2022-23 season here on Thursday.

In a press conference attended by players Luka Majcen, Bikash Yumnam, Deepak Devrani and Kiran Kumar Limbu, head coach Staikos Vergetis said that team will try different tactics with the squad in upcoming season.

The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendlies.

Speaking to the media, coach Staikos said, “We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential.”

“As a Club, we work towards playing a brand of football which can excite and inspire the children to take up the sport. And, on the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign,” he added.

The Club revealed their kits for the upcoming season which take inspiration from the Valor of Punjab – the true Punjabi spirit of do-or-die on a battlefield. This jersey design carries the colors of fire and a stylized depiction of flames.

RoundGlass Punjab FC also announced their squad for the I-League season 2022-23 during the event:

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskarenvir Singh, Ayush Deshwal.

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Tarif Akhand, Mohammed Salah, Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Suresh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Adnan Secerovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Brandon Vanlalremdika, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Sunil Soren, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Maheson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Suranjit Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ranjan Soren

Forwards: Luka Majcen (Slovenia), Juan Mera (Spain), Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Krishnananda Singh, Ronaldo Oliveira, Pranjal Bhumij, Yendrembam Boby Singh

20221103-160804

