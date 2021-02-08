Third-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC will look to extend their lead over the mid-table chasing pack when they meet the Indian Arrows at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.

RoundGlass Punjab handed TRAU their first defeat in their last game and now sit in third position on the table with eight points. With the table poised very tightly, where ninth-placed Chennai City trail second-placed Real Kashmir by just three points, Curtis Fleming’s side will be looking to continue their momentum with a win in their next clash against the young Indian Arrows.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, coach Curtis Fleming said, “We needed the win against TRAU. We had been working so hard, dominating the possession but not creating many chances to score in the two previous games. It was a nice feeling to win, but as soon as the final whistle was blown, I had to forget about it and focus on the Indian Arrows game.

“We’ll need to give our 110 per cent against the Indian Arrows. We have studied at the opposition and looked where we can affect them, and vice-versa. We have played against a few Indian Arrows players, and there is no doubt that there is quality in the Indian Arrows squad.”

The Punjab side will be bolstered by the signing of Papa Babacar Diawara and speaking about his arrival, midfielder Souvik Das said, “His (Papa Babacar Diawara) arrival is a big boost for our team. He is a quality player, and once he starts going, it is going to be very helpful for our team.”

–IANS

qma/