Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to gear up fully for making two sessions of G-20 slated to be held in the state on March 15-17 and March 19-20 a huge success.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the arrangements for the mega event here, said Punjab is fully ready to host the sessions and asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the working sessions slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar next week.

Batting for flawless planning and execution, he said no stone should be left unturned for making this event a huge success. He said they were fortunate to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a mega event in the state, adding rumour mongers will never succeed in tarnishing the image of state.

The Chief Minister said the government is duty bound to make elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the dignitaries participating in the summit.

He said apart from assuring their cozy stay in state, the guests will be offered the traditional Punjabi food, and will also be given a glimpse of rich Punjabi culture during the cultural events in the evening.

Mann hoped the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of G-20 in the state.

He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G-20, first in March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on labour on March 19 and 20.

Mann said that this summit will promote Punjab as a most preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

He said this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mann said the government will involve every Punjabi in the event so that the rich heritage of state is showcased to the visiting dignitaries.

