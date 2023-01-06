The Punjab government has secured investments of more than Rs 3,200 crore in textiles and apparel industry in the past nine months, Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said.

She said the investing companies include Sanatan Polycott and Nahar Spinning Mills.

The investment of Rs 3,200 crore is likely to create employment opportunities for more than 13,000 skilled workers in the textile industry.

She said this investment highlights the initiatives taken by the government that is focused on creating an industrial ecosystem in the state which is conducive to business.

The minister explained that the industry-friendly policies of the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Punjab’s connectivity in terms of roads, railways and airways, friendly labour relations with no domicile restrictions and uninterrupted power supply offer a conducive environment for businesses looking to set up their operations in Punjab.

20230106-094005