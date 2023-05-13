Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday visited the Model Jail here and attended the yoga sessions organised by Nivedita Joshi, a well renowned personality in the field of yoga.

Purohit addressed the gathering and said that Yoga has been found as the best tool to reduce mental stress and preliminary depression amongst the inmates. He motivated the jail inmates to become responsible citizens of the country.

The Model Jail, Chandigarh is already conducting regular yoga sessions through the Art of Living organisation.

Nivedita Joshi has taught the latest techniques of Yoga to jail inmates to ensure better mental and physical health.

Purohit appreciated the quality of sweets and food made by the inmates. He said now Raj Bhawan purchases all sweets from Model Jail, Chandigarh.

He also purchased three Janta Thalis of Rs 30 each for himself. He also announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh from the Governor’s Discretionary fund to set up a music band in the jail.

Since the Model Jail has already been engaged in taking new initiatives for the betterment of the inmates and the prison staff, he also appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the Prison Department involved in Shram Daan under Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan, which is a unique way to keep the area neat and clean in and around the jail.

This is not only to keep the inmates involved in this community-oriented initiative as part of their re-integration, but it also help to make the surroundings neat and clean.

He said it is good to know that in this ‘shramdaan’ drive, prisoners, jail staff and residents of the jail complex take part voluntarily to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

He also visited the ‘Spice Section’ in the female ward where spices and other flours are ground.

