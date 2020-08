Chandigarh, Aug 9 (IANS) Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore on Sunday tested negative while his Principal Secretary J.M. Balamurugan tested Covid-19 positive and was home quarantined.

An official spokesperson said a two-day testing exercise was carried out at the Raj Bhavan in which 336 people, including security personnel, underwent the rapid antigen test.

Besides Balamurugan, four others were found to be positive.

