The Punjab government has fulfilled most of the promises made to the people within the first one year, state Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

During one year, he said, the honest intention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was to work for the welfare of all sections of society that led to progress on every front.

In an interview on the completion of one year of the government, the minister said it was decided to give affordable sand to the public at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet from public sites. So far people have bought 3.71 lakh metric tonnes of sand from these sites.

The goal of the government is to take the number of public sites to 150. “The government’s aim is to end mining and provide sand to the people at reasonable prices. The notification of the new policy has also been issued.”

About the environment, Hayer, who also hold Environment portfolio, said 30 per cent less stubble burning cases have come up in Punjab compared to last year.

“If the Central government had given financial support, the incidents of stubble burning would have been reduced by 70 per cent this time. Due to in-situ and ex-situ management, this year cases of stubble burning will see further decline.”

About the sports, he said the department is working continuously to make Punjab the number one state of the country again.

“A new sports policy is being framed with the opinion of experts. A scholarship scheme has been started in the name of the great hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. Special attention has been given to prepare the players for international competitions,” added Hayer.

