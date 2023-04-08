INDIA

In a historic decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced change in the timings of government offices from the existing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in larger public interest.

Announcing the decision, Mann said that the revised timings will come into effect from May 2 and will remain in place till July 15.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been taken to benefit the common people for easily getting their work done at government offices during the scorching heat in the ensuing summer season.

Mann said the decision has been taken after due consultation with all the stakeholders so that the welfare of all can be ensured.

Giving more details, the Chief Minister said that the move will also enable the common man to finish his work early morning without taking leave from his work.

Likewise, he said that the decision will also facilitate the employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours. Similarly, Mann said that the employees will also be able to spend more time with their children who will also come home from school around the same time.

The Chief Minister said that this decision will be applicable to all the offices of Punjab government.

He envisioned that this will also help in saving around 300-350 MW power, as a considerable chunk of power is being consumed by government offices.

Mann said that as per the data of PSPCL, the peak load of the board starts after 1 p.m.

The Chief Minister also said that the new timings will ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised by the masses.

The state government will take more such citizen-centric decisions in the coming days, Mann said.

