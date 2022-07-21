Taking cognizance of reports about more than 2 lakh Scheduled Caste students being forced to drop out of colleges due to non-payment of scholarships by the state government to colleges, Punjab Governor has sought a report from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought a comprehensive report on this matter at the earliest, an official statement said on Thursday.

The letter states: “If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of Scheduled Caste students and grave injustice to them.”

