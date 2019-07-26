Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tributes to Udham Singh

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) Rich tributes were paid on Wednesday, the martyrdom day of Udham Singh, who devoted his life to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Remembering the freedom fighter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted: “Humble tributes to Sardar Udham Singhji who sacrificed his life to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The saga of his courage and valour would remain forever etched in the hearts.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “Heartiest tributes to the brave son of Mother India Shaheed Sardar #UdhamSinghji on his ‘Balidan Diwas’. The nation will always be grateful for your commitment & supreme sacrifice.”

Actor-politician Sunny Deol also remembered the freedom fighter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency, Sunny Deol, tweeted a picture of Udham Singh and wrote: “Salute to courage, valour and sacrifice of martyr Udham Singh.”

Belonging to the Ghadar Party, Udham Singh was hanged on July 31 in 1940 for assassinating Michael O’ Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab.

The assassination was in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

