Hundreds of farmers from both Punjab and Haryana under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday marched towards the Raj Bhavan of the respective states in Chandigarh and submitted memoranda separately.

Their demands, which they said were long pending, included the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, loan waiver, compensation for damaged crops and punishment to Lakhimpur Kheri incident accused.

As a precautionary step, security was beefed up in Punjab’s Mohali and Haryana’s Panchkula towns as the farmers were protesting towards the Raj Bhavans to submit their charter of demands as a mark of protest on the second anniversary of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre.

As they were marching towards the state capital they were stopped at the Chandigarh’s border from where their leaders were allowed to proceed further to submit their respective memorandums.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death in Faridkot town to press the Punjab government to accept the demand of the farmers demands entered its eight day on Saturday.

Dallewal said his fast would continue till the government issues notifications regarding their demands which they seek to be accepted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The farm union has also been demanding not to take action against paddy growers for burning crop residue and also to cancel the red entries made in their revenue records.

