Punjab, Haryana see further rise in mercury

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (IANS) Cold wave conditions subdued marginally in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday with a further rise in mercury, but fog continued in many parts, weather officials said.

The Met Department has predicted further rise in mercury in the next three days owing to prevailing dry and sunny conditions, which could further bring relief from the cold.

Narnaul in Haryana and Faridkot in Punjab were the coldest with a low of 5.5 and 3 degrees, respectively. They saw a low of 1.3 degrees and two degrees, respectively, a day earlier.

The holy city Amritsar in Punjab recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 7.2 degrees in Ludhiana and 3.1 degrees in Adampur, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

While Haryana’s Karnal town experienced a low of 6.8 degrees, a rise from Thursday’s 4.6 degrees, Hisar saw a low of 5.7 degrees and Ambala 6.2 degrees.

Dense fog prevailed at several places in both the states, especially along the highways.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, a rise of 1.4 degrees from Thursday.

–IANS

vg/ksk/