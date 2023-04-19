Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday suggested new routes that fall in their periphery to be included in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali as prepared by RITES Ltd.

The plan was discussed at a meeting here presided over by Advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator, Dharam Pal.

The RITES made the presentation, covering all aspects of CMP i.e. the vision and objectives of the study, existing traffic scenario, problems and issues, short-, medium and long-term plans and proposals, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, institutional strengthening, broad cost estimate and the way forward.

The Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) with Punjab suggested to include new mass rapid transit system (MRTS) route connecting NH-64/PR-7 Junction to Rajpura in MRTS phase-II.

He also suggested to include MRTS routes from Paroul, New Chandigarh to Sarangpur, Chandigarh in Phase-I.

The government has also furnished its comments in regard to the CMP to the Chandigarh Administration that has been examined and suitably incorporated in the final CMP report.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (HMRTC) Director suggested that corridor from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk (ISBT Panchkula) to Panchkula extension to be included in Phase-I, instead of Phase-II. He also suggested to modify the MRTS corridor for connecting Sector 20 of Panchkula.

After listening to the suggestions, Advisor Dharam Pal directed RITES to include them in the updated final report.

The modified report will now be submitted within a week for further approvals with the government of India.

The Advisor also directed RITES to start working on the preparation of alternatives analysis report and detailed project report for MRTS in Chandigarh tricity.

