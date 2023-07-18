Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the government has decided to increase the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 to Rs 11,000 per month.

He said that this decision will be effective from August 1.

He said approving the proposal received from the Freedom Fighters Welfare Department, the Finance Department has approved the annual budget required for it.

This decision will directly benefit 545 beneficiaries, including freedom fighters themselves, widows of deceased freedom fighters or their unmarried and unemployed daughters and sons.

The minister said as per the decision taken by the Finance Department in March 2020 following the recommendation of the administrative department concerned, it was decided to increase the amount of the pension from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1, 2021.

He said that now in the wake of increased inflation, the decision has been taken to increase it further to Rs 11,000 per month.

