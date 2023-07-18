INDIA

Punjab hikes pension of freedom fighters

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the government has decided to increase the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 to Rs 11,000 per month.

He said that this decision will be effective from August 1.

He said approving the proposal received from the Freedom Fighters Welfare Department, the Finance Department has approved the annual budget required for it.

This decision will directly benefit 545 beneficiaries, including freedom fighters themselves, widows of deceased freedom fighters or their unmarried and unemployed daughters and sons.

The minister said as per the decision taken by the Finance Department in March 2020 following the recommendation of the administrative department concerned, it was decided to increase the amount of the pension from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1, 2021.

He said that now in the wake of increased inflation, the decision has been taken to increase it further to Rs 11,000 per month.

2023071841345

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa minor jumps of three-storey building after being molested, one held

    Cross-border collabs: A benchmark event by FICCI, Study Queensland to highlight...

    Haryana CM to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

    Jordan summons Swedish ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm