The Central government has hailed the Punjab government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking several path-breaking initiatives to provide quality healthcare facilities to people.

The Centre regularly monitors the progress of National Health Mission in the states through different mechanisms.

The most important mechanism is Common Review Mission (CRM) undertaken every year. Under CRM, a team comprising government officials, public health experts, representative of development partners and civil society organisations undertake the field visit in different states.

The focus of the CRM is to assess the implementation of the programmes for the citizens.

The 15th Common Review Mission Team comprising of 16 members under the leadership of A. Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, MoHFW, visited the state from November 4-11 during which it visited the districts of Ferozepur and Rupnagar.

Expressing satisfaction over the initiatives being taken by the state government, the team lauded the state by asserting that institutional delivery in the state is quiet good and diet was being provided to pregnant women in all facilities and most of the women received JSY Payments through the DBT route0.

Similarly, family planning commodities were available in most of the facilities. Family participatory care was being practiced at district hospitals. Breast-feeding corners have been established in district hospitals.

