Punjab leaders should air grievances at party forum only: Cong

New Delhi/Dalhousie, Aug 12 (IANS) Amid the war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former State President and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, the Congress has said that those having grievances should speak at the party forum only.

Speaking over the phone from Dalhousie, Congress in charge of Punjab Asha Kumari said, “Everyone who has grievances against anybody should speak to party leaders and raise the issue in party forums. Speaking to the press is not acceptable.”

Rajya Sabha MP Bajwa has attacked his own government over the recent hooch tragedy, which claimed more than 100 lives. He has met the Governor and demanded a CBI inquiry or an ED probe into the incidents. He has also sought the removal of Amarinder Singh as the Punjab Chief Minister.

Bajwa and another MP Shamsher Singh Dullo had approached the Governor demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Department (ED) probe into the hooch tragedy.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that Bajwa has become irrelevant and wanted to show that he was also active in state politics. Sources, however, said that the state will not go the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan way as not a single MLA was going against the party. The party also said that the Rajya Sabha MP was seeking public attention.

State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has written to the party leadership and sought Bajwa’s removal. Sources say that the matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee headed by former Defence Minister A. K. Antony.

The Punjab government has withdrawn the state police security of Partap Singh Bajwa, to which Bajwa has responded saying: “Security is given to a person for protection of his life and should not be a tool to browbeat into submission. In any case, this trick will not work with me”.

The differences between Bajwa and Amarinder Singh exist since 2013 when Bajwa replaced Amarinder after two consecutive losses in the polls.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi had on Sunday said, “The MPs have raised some issues and it’s unfortunate that hard words were used from both the sides, but the Chief Minister has said that he will take strict action against the culprits.”

–IANS

