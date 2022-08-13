HEALTHINDIA

Punjab makes face masks mandatory at public places

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Saturday made face masks mandatory at public places.

In an advisory, the government said all must ensure wearing of masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.

All hospitals, labs and collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of tests, including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of the government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details, said the advisory.

20220813-190606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tonga reports more Covid-19 cases, Samoa extends lockdown for 2 weeks

    ‘Rare’ genome proves Covid was made in Chinese lab: US experts

    Malaysia receives 1st batch of Covid-19 vaccines

    B’desh logs 407 new coronavirus cases