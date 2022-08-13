Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Saturday made face masks mandatory at public places.

In an advisory, the government said all must ensure wearing of masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.

All hospitals, labs and collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of tests, including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of the government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details, said the advisory.

20220813-190606