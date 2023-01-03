INDIA

Punjab man drowns while trying to rescue dog

A 40-year-old merchant navy officer was drowned in Bhakra canal in Punjab while trying to rescue his dog, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Morinda town on Monday evening, when Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, and was on a picnic with his family.

His brother, Jai Veer Singh, a captain in Indian Navy, told the police that his brother was on a picnic with his family, and when they were strolling on the bank of the canal, the pet accidentally fell into the canal. Ramandeep Singh jumped into the canal to save it but drowned.

However, the dog was rescued by passers-by.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told the media that the NDRF too has been deployed to locate the victim’s body

20230103-180402

