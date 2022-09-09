INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab minister asks Gadkari to repair Jalandhar-Dharamsala highway

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, making a case for repair of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Dharamsala national highway linking the state with Himachal Pradesh.

He said it is an important road connecting the two states but it is in a bad shape at many places in and around Hoshiarpur town.

The minister said people have staged agitations many times, demanding repair of the road as many people have lost their lives in accidents.

He said pilgrims from across the country use this route to reach prominent Hindu shrines like Mata Chintpurni, Mata Jwala, Mata Chamunda Devi and Baba Balak Nath, all in Himachal Pradesh. The same road is also used for going to the Adampur airport.

Jimpa said a lot of people also use this road to visit famous tourist cities like McLeodganj, among others.

